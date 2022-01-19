Packaging Co. of America (PKG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.09 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 10.11%. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Packaging Co. of America to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PKG opened at $134.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $133.67 and its 200-day moving average is $138.40. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $156.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 50.96%.

PKG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Packaging Co. of America in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

