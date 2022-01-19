PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $62.50 price target on the stock.

PD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut PagerDuty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, TD Securities raised PagerDuty to a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PagerDuty has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.04.

NYSE:PD opened at $29.71 on Tuesday. PagerDuty has a 52 week low of $29.15 and a 52 week high of $58.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.87.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 33.04% and a negative net margin of 38.41%. The business had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $2,062,505.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,362 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $44,060.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869 over the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,673,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,775 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,259,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PagerDuty by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,324,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,303,000 after acquiring an additional 892,951 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in PagerDuty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,826,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in PagerDuty by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,846,000 after acquiring an additional 669,487 shares during the last quarter. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

