Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,371 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,072 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of Quanex Building Products worth $4,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 42.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 6,471 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 14.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Quanex Building Products by 55.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,409 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 15,145 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jason Lippert bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Laverne Wilson bought 4,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.91 per share, with a total value of $100,163.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,468 shares of company stock worth $301,718 in the last ninety days. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NX opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.40. Quanex Building Products Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $771.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.09. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.82%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

