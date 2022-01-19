Panagora Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 102,433 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,205 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.79% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $3,867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Bank of Marin Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,525,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 5,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares during the period. Finally, PL Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,295,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $38.68 on Wednesday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $619.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.17.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.30. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

BMRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $333,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

