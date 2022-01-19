Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,188 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.54% of HealthStream worth $4,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 5.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $230,000. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the third quarter worth $1,275,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of HealthStream by 31.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 789,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,559,000 after acquiring an additional 191,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HealthStream by 13.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get HealthStream alerts:

HealthStream stock opened at $24.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $767.90 million, a P/E ratio of 105.79, a P/E/G ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.40. HealthStream, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.49 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $64.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.02 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HealthStream, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Frank Gordon purchased 4,000 shares of HealthStream stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $100,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 20.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HealthStream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for HealthStream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthStream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.