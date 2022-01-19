Parkland (TSE:PKI) Given a C$52.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Parkland (TSE:PKI) has been given a C$52.00 price objective by stock analysts at Raymond James in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 50.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PKI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$49.30.

TSE:PKI traded up C$0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$34.55. 791,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,997. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.78 and a 52-week high of C$41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.18, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$36.59.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.62 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.93 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Parkland will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

