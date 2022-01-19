Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 105.0% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power by 20.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.81.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $90.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $85.94 and its 200-day moving average is $86.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $91.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.61%. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $535,017. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

