Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $435,000 Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LHX. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.77.

LHX opened at $228.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.70 and a 12 month high of $246.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.11. The stock has a market cap of $44.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

