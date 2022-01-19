Parsec Financial Management Inc. Invests $225,000 in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW opened at $105.67 on Wednesday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $82.18 and a 1 year high of $118.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.94 and a 200 day moving average of $107.97.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

