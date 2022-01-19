Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.13.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Payoneer Global alerts:

Payoneer Global stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.58. 2,879,369 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,264. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.51. Payoneer Global has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $11.20.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $122.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.38 million. On average, analysts predict that Payoneer Global will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.29% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Payoneer Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Payoneer Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.