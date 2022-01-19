Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its position in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 45.0% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Peloton Interactive by 360.4% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President William Lynch sold 2,268 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $120,498.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 2,413 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $128,154.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,801 shares of company stock worth $2,198,461. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PTON. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $110.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $55.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded shares of Peloton Interactive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.16.

Peloton Interactive stock opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.96. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.11 and a 1 year high of $166.57. The company has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $805.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.87 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 15.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

