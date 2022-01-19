Pembridge Resources (LON:PERE) Shares Down 4.5%

Pembridge Resources plc (LON:PERE) shares fell 4.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.25 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.25 ($0.07). 76,783 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 77,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.50 ($0.08).

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 313.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 6.05. The stock has a market cap of £4.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41.

Pembridge Resources Company Profile (LON:PERE)

Pembridge Resources plc focuses on exploring base and precious metals in Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. It operates the Minto mine in Yukon, Canada. The company was formerly known as China Africa Resources Plc and changed its name to Pembridge Resources plc in April 2017.

