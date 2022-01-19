PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by McIlrath & Eck LLC

McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $256,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 255,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,806,000 after purchasing an additional 28,176 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,786,000. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.00.

PEP traded up $1.07 on Wednesday, reaching $175.03. 75,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,211,521. The company’s 50 day moving average is $168.41 and its 200-day moving average is $160.51. The company has a market cap of $242.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.32 and a twelve month high of $175.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.25%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

See Also: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.