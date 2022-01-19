Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the December 15th total of 876,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 476,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

PRFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Maxim Group upped their price target on shares of Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

PRFT stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $99.34. The company had a trading volume of 9,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,854. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.70 and a 200 day moving average of $117.19. Perficient has a fifty-two week low of $48.90 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $192.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.51 million. Perficient had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 21.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perficient will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 117.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,072 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,247 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Perficient by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,657 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Perficient by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 290,854 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after acquiring an additional 9,722 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient in the 2nd quarter valued at about $474,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Perficient by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 38,541 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

