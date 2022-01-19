Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) Major Shareholder Buys $144,406.08 in Stock

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT) major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 71,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.03 per share, with a total value of $144,406.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Prescott Group Capital Managem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 14th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 175,322 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $361,163.32.

On Monday, January 10th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 40,899 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $84,251.94.

On Tuesday, December 28th, Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 380,365 shares of Performant Financial stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.28 per share, with a total value of $867,232.20.

Shares of PFMT traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.07. The company had a trading volume of 469,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,889. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.13 million, a P/E ratio of -29.57 and a beta of -0.82. Performant Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $5.29.

Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $28.58 million during the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PFMT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Performant Financial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Performant Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFMT. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $11,814,000. Next Century Growth Investors LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 1,005.8% during the third quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,268,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,199 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $3,984,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its stake in Performant Financial by 96.5% during the third quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 977,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,870,000 after purchasing an additional 480,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,718,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.46% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

