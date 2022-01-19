Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 329,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 25,071 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,032,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,443,000 after buying an additional 120,064 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 22.5% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 39,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the second quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.36 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.43%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Independent Research raised Pfizer to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen increased their price target on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.80.

In related news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total transaction of $2,174,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

