Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Purchased by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA boosted its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 145.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,076 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter worth $39,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter worth $43,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 2,697.5% in the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 307.5% in the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $54.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $304.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.69.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 30.70%. The firm had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

In related news, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 231,360 shares of company stock worth $11,927,994. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Erste Group upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pfizer from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $53.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.80.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

