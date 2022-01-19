Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Pharmaxis Ltd (OTCMKTS:PXSLY) fell 7.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. 500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 1,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

About Pharmaxis (OTCMKTS:PXSLY)

Pharmaxis Ltd engages in the research, development, and commercialization of healthcare products for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mannitol business, and New Drug Development. It offers Bronchitol, an inhaled dry powder for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and Aridol, an airways inflammation test that is used to identify twitchy or hyper-responsive airways, as well as to assist in diagnosing and managing asthma.

