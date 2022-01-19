Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 103,992 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 779,211 shares.The stock last traded at $31.19 and had previously closed at $32.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company Inc presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc (NASDAQ:PECO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company Inc will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,549,000. Real Estate Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $4,539,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $261,000. German American Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company Inc during the 3rd quarter worth $787,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.36% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company Inc is an owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored neighborhood shopping centers. It owned equity interests in real estate properties, including wholly-owned real estate properties and shopping center properties. Phillips Edison & Company Inc is based in CINCINNATI.

