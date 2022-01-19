Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG) Trading Up 16.7%

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PXFG)’s share price was up 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 700 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 8,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.

About Phoenix Footwear Group (OTCMKTS:PXFG)

Phoenix Footwear Group, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing and sale of women’s footwear. It operates under the Trotters, Bueno and SoftWalk brands, which are sold through department stores, specialty and independent retail stores, mail order catalogues, and Internet retailers. The company was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

