Pictet & Cie Europe SA Acquires 2,353 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA increased its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ZBH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,565,511 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,156,329,000 after acquiring an additional 614,462 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,053,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,581,751,000 after purchasing an additional 141,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,130,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,364,000 after purchasing an additional 172,423 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,546,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,376,462,000 after purchasing an additional 211,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 18.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,055,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $973,870,000 after purchasing an additional 928,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.60.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total value of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $125.19 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

