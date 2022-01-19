Pictet & Cie Europe SA Increases Stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA grew its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,978 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COO. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cooper Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,436,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Cooper Companies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,814 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 477 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Cooper Companies by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

COO opened at $398.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.88. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $359.84 and a one year high of $463.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $405.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $416.93.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.10%.

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $451.50.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

