Pictet & Cie Europe SA Trims Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lessened its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,094 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PG. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after buying an additional 6,884 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,540,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 59,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,056,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 374.6% during the second quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 30,970 shares in the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PG stock opened at $161.61 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $165.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.05 and its 200-day moving average is $146.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.62%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.73.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

