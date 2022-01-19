PieDAO DOUGH v2 (DOUGH) Price Reaches $0.31

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $4.58 million and approximately $68,688.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00000734 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004977 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001039 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00052397 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00006921 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About PieDAO DOUGH v2

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

