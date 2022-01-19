PIN 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7,706.00 (PIN)

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One PIN coin can now be purchased for $0.0484 or 0.00000135 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PIN has a market cap of $7.37 million and approximately $7,706.00 worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PIN has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002394 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00057830 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,103.18 or 0.07420187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.08 or 0.00062422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,765.49 or 0.99946179 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066028 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00007639 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

PIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

