Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Receives $32.36 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.55.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 18.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,461,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,159,000 after purchasing an additional 685,095 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ping Identity by 30.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,439,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,842 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Ping Identity by 2.2% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,662,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,410,000 after purchasing an additional 57,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Ping Identity by 28.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,653,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,771,000 after buying an additional 585,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Ping Identity by 77.1% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,527,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,971,000 after purchasing an additional 665,000 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PING traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.15. 9,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,649. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47. Ping Identity has a 12 month low of $19.38 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

