Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Hits New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Mizuho lowered their price target on the stock from $33.00 to $28.00. The company traded as low as $19.50 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 5205 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.41.

PING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Ping Identity in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In related news, CEO Andre Wong Durand sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $2,537,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock valued at $322,840,350 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ping Identity by 11.3% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,018,000 after purchasing an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Ping Identity by 2,741.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 427,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.06.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Ping Identity Company Profile (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

