Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Issues Earnings Results

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.13, Fidelity Earnings reports. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 35.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share.

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $2.82 on Wednesday, hitting $105.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,344. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $67.92 and a 52-week high of $111.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.79. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.27.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.88.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total value of $978,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.13% of Pinnacle Financial Partners worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.