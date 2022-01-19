Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after acquiring an additional 3,807,642 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,980,000 after buying an additional 922,465 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 102.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,610 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,184,000 after purchasing an additional 475,526 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 79.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,620,000 after purchasing an additional 321,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,045,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $169,198,000 after purchasing an additional 274,121 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.94. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $62.78 and a 12-month high of $88.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.87.

In related news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.