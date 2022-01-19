Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Stock Holdings Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,501,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $532,900,000 after purchasing an additional 196,890 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 723,886.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $312,154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 41.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,122,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,980,000 after purchasing an additional 922,465 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,933,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after purchasing an additional 10,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,064,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $168,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,446 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PNW opened at $69.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.94.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNW. Guggenheim lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Argus boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.87.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

