Piper Sandler Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 17th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Washington Federal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WAFD. Zacks Investment Research cut Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Washington Federal from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $37.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.03. Washington Federal has a 52-week low of $25.95 and a 52-week high of $38.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $33.75.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 29.56%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 1,474.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 817,304 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,974,000 after acquiring an additional 765,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 143.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,614,000 after acquiring an additional 439,663 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,971,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Washington Federal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,599,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,682,534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,471,000 after acquiring an additional 302,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

