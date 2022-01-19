PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Short Interest Update

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 413,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 533,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NYSE PJT opened at $69.59 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.92. PJT Partners has a 12 month low of $64.81 and a 12 month high of $89.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a 200-day moving average of $77.83.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $231.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.82 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 28.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 4.54%.

In related news, Director Grace Reksten Skaugen purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.30 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PJT. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in PJT Partners by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PJT Partners by 1,399.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the period. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PJT. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

