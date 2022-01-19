PKG Token (PKG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,702.00

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. During the last week, PKG Token has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a market cap of $158,816.31 and $1,702.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PKG Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PKG Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002395 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00057946 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,102.17 or 0.07427274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00062548 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,708.46 or 0.99859312 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.59 or 0.00066053 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00007623 BTC.

PKG Token Coin Profile

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

PKG Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PKG Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PKG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PKG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PKG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PKG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.