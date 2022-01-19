PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up to $4.52

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.52, but opened at $4.75. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $4.58, with a volume of 2,458 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MYPS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLAYSTUDIOS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PLAYSTUDIOS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.96.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $70.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.30 million. Equities analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Murren acquired 29,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.55 per share, with a total value of $135,530.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 291.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 57.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 247.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,409 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 15.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS Company Profile (NASDAQ:MYPS)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc, a gaming studio, develops and operates free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms. The company's collection of titles is powered by its playAWARDS loyalty marketing platform, which enables players to earn rewards from a portfolio of entertainment, retail, technology, travel, leisure, and gaming brands across 17 countries and four continents.

