Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Trading Down 4.4%

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)’s stock price dropped 4.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.82. Approximately 631,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 17,791,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.83.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp started coverage on Plug Power in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.25.

The company has a current ratio of 17.74, a quick ratio of 16.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.25.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $143.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,331 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 93,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after acquiring an additional 16,432 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 68,332 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,786 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,913 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

