PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.25 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PLx Pharma Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focused on developing clinically validated and patent-protected PLxGuard(TM) delivery system to provide safe and effective aspirin products. PLx Pharma Inc., formerly known as Dipexium Pharmaceuticals Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Get PLx Pharma alerts:

PLXP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of PLx Pharma from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BWS Financial began coverage on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of PLx Pharma in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.65.

Shares of NASDAQ PLXP opened at $6.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $176.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 4.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.03. PLx Pharma has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. The business’s revenue was up 560.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLx Pharma will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PLx Pharma by 16,510.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PLx Pharma

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLx Pharma (PLXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLx Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLx Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.