PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys Shares of 39,300 EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $8,150,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of EVgo by 75.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $245,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVGO opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. EVgo Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.17 and a 52-week high of $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82, a current ratio of 13.37 and a quick ratio of 13.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EVGO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Capital One Financial started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.14.

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

