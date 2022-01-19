PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 654 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in W. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Wayfair by 311,389.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 732,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,100,000 after purchasing an additional 731,765 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 131.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 112,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,650,000 after purchasing an additional 469,797 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 13.4% during the second quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,823,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,634,000 after purchasing an additional 214,988 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Wayfair by 136.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 303,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,818,000 after purchasing an additional 175,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 18.1% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,110,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,727,000 after acquiring an additional 169,949 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, CTO James R. Miller sold 3,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total transaction of $1,017,649.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 40,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $10,413,118.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,083 shares of company stock worth $24,432,426. 27.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Wayfair from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wayfair from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Wayfair in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.62.

W stock opened at $162.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a PE ratio of 208.12 and a beta of 2.84. Wayfair Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.43 and a 12-month high of $355.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.53.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Wayfair Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wayfair Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

