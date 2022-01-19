PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $286,000 Holdings in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Chegg were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Chegg during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,750,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chegg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,209,000. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 42,987 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 561,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,193,000 after acquiring an additional 11,554 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $27.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -458.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.91. Chegg, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.25 and a 52-week high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 13.64 and a current ratio of 13.65.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Chegg had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHGG shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Chegg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Chegg from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Chegg from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.71.

In other news, Director Ted Schlein acquired 35,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,313.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $713,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Chegg Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

