PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Flowserve by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Flowserve by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flowserve alerts:

FLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.63.

NYSE:FLS opened at $33.03 on Wednesday. Flowserve Co. has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $44.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $866.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.99%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Read More: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.