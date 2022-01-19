PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 13,762 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,762 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in shares of Ambev by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 17,745,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,978,000 after purchasing an additional 12,748,854 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Ambev by 491.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,132,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,975,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757,068 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ambev by 184.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,962,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,996 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ambev during the 2nd quarter valued at $6,339,000. Finally, Natixis increased its position in shares of Ambev by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 2,900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV opened at $2.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.98. Ambev S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.38 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 22.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Ambev’s previous — dividend of $0.05. Ambev’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.46.

Ambev SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beverages. Its products include beer, carbonated soft drinks, and other non-alcoholic and non-carbonated products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, and Central America and The Caribbean (CAC), and Canada. The Brazil segment focuses on the beer sales division and the NAB sales division.

