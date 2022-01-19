PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 319 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 55.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 241 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 152.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 69.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CMC Materials in the second quarter worth about $128,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on CMC Materials from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.63.

NASDAQ CCMP opened at $183.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -77.30 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.76. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.19 and a 1-year high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $311.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.50 million. CMC Materials had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a positive return on equity of 21.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.31%.

In other CMC Materials news, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

