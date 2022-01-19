Polen Capital Management LLC Invests $367,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,216 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 19.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,336 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 10.3% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 354,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $27,582,000 after purchasing an additional 33,084 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,103 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 6.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,154,408 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $479,058,000 after purchasing an additional 384,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total value of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 20,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.69, for a total transaction of $1,837,030.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $85.55 on Wednesday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $59.74 and a 52 week high of $106.34. The firm has a market cap of $228.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. Oracle had a net margin of 24.79% and a return on equity of 1,087.71%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

ORCL has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.38.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.