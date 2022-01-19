Polytrade Market Capitalization Achieves $4.71 Million (TRADE)

Polytrade (CURRENCY:TRADE) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Polytrade coin can currently be bought for $0.59 or 0.00001398 BTC on major exchanges. Polytrade has a total market capitalization of $4.71 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of Polytrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Polytrade has traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00052202 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006931 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Polytrade

Polytrade (TRADE) is a coin. It was first traded on July 27th, 2020. Polytrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,011,369 coins. Polytrade’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Buying and Selling Polytrade

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polytrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polytrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polytrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

