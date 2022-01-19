Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.98 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) will post $53.98 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Porch Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.70 million to $54.15 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Porch Group will report full year sales of $194.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $194.55 million to $195.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $302.76 million, with estimates ranging from $288.46 million to $319.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Porch Group.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 46.03% and a negative net margin of 67.09%. The firm had revenue of $62.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.10 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Porch Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Porch Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Porch Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.45.

PRCH stock traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $11.12. 2,808,189 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,988,288. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.52. Porch Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 103,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $2,333,868.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,147 shares of company stock worth $3,322,905 over the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $71,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

