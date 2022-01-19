Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) Receives €99.22 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (ETR:PAH3) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €99.22 ($112.75).

Several research firms recently issued reports on PAH3. Warburg Research set a €94.00 ($106.82) target price on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Nord/LB set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €87.00 ($98.86) target price on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group set a €120.00 ($136.36) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($119.32) price objective on Porsche Automobil in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Get Porsche Automobil alerts:

Shares of PAH3 stock traded down €0.44 ($0.50) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €87.90 ($99.89). The company had a trading volume of 717,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,739. Porsche Automobil has a fifty-two week low of €54.06 ($61.43) and a fifty-two week high of €102.00 ($115.91). The company’s fifty day moving average is €84.57 and its 200 day moving average is €86.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.31.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Porsche Automobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porsche Automobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.