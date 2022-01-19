Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s earnings. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition will report full year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPDI. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $3,393,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $1,475,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $2,458,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $33,574,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,932,000.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.60. 496,007 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,560,842. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.55. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

