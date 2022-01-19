Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Precision Drilling Co. (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$66.88.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PD shares. TD Securities upgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Precision Drilling from C$75.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling to C$82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James raised shares of Precision Drilling to a “buy” rating and set a C$62.50 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of PD stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$55.76. 72,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,273. Precision Drilling has a 1-year low of C$24.67 and a 1-year high of C$62.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.51. The firm has a market capitalization of C$741.83 million and a PE ratio of -3.99.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported C($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.66) by C($1.20). The business had revenue of C$253.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$262.73 million. Research analysts expect that Precision Drilling will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

