Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $167,778.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45.

SPT traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 484,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $49.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 113.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $143,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.

About Sprout Social

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

