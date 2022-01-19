Preto Joseph Del Sells 900 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) CFO Preto Joseph Del sold 900 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.24, for a total value of $58,716.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Preto Joseph Del also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,800 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $167,778.00.
- On Thursday, December 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 1,315 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $131,052.90.
- On Tuesday, November 2nd, Preto Joseph Del sold 453 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $56,466.45.
SPT traded down $1.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.28. 484,659 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,330. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.02 and a beta of 0.99. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.45 and a 1-year high of $145.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.98.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprout Social by 29.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 384,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,426,000 after purchasing an additional 86,618 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 149,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 11,984 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 113.6% during the third quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 9,237 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.8% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sprout Social during the second quarter worth $143,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SPT. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sprout Social in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. boosted their target price on Sprout Social from $100.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Sprout Social from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.80.
About Sprout Social
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.
