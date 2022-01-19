Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Short Interest Up 42.1% in December

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, a growth of 42.1% from the December 15th total of 691,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 136.4 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on Prime Mining from C$3.90 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Prime Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of Prime Mining stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,306. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.29. Prime Mining has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $4.15.

Prime Mining Corp. engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties. Its projects include Los Reyes Gold and silver project in Sinaloa, Mexico. The company was founded on May 14, 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

